U-17 AFCON: Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets to face Guinea in semifinal

PHOTO CREDIT: Cafonline.com
The Guinea U-17 team have emerged as the semifinal opponent for Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets at the ongoing U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

The Guineans set up a semifinal clash against Nigeria after they beat Morocco U-17 team 1-0 on Sunday in their final group game.

The West Africans finished as the runners-up in Group B where they had six points from three games.

Momo Touré’s goal in the 64th minute ensured that Guinea not only sealed their place in the U-17 AFCON semis but also booked a ticket to the U-17 FIFA World Cup billed for Brazil later in the year.

Cameroon who finished top in Group A with seven points after playing a barren draw against Senegal, also on Sunday, will face Angola in the other semifinal tie.

Both semifinal games are to be played on Wednesday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salam.

The four semifinalists, Nigeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Guinea, will fly Africa’s flag at the U-17 World Cup.

While the World Cup ticket is already in the kitty for Nigeria, the coach of the Golden Eaglets, Manu Garba, is eager to get the country its third continental title.

It is over a decade since Nigeria won her last Africa U-17 title. But the country is still the most successful at the world stage with five titles won.

