EPL: Everton crush Manchester United

Theo Walcott scored the last goal as Everton put up a splendid display, beating Manchester United 4-0 at the Goodison Park on Sunday in a Premier League clash.

The Toffees have lost more Premier League matches against Manchester United than any side in the competition and many had expected them to struggle again in Sunday’s game.

However, that was not the case as Richarlison opened the scoring during in the early exchanges for Everton.

The striker fired an acrobatic shot into the roof of the net, before Gylfi Sigurdsson doubled the advantage before half-time.

The former Tottenham midfielder fired home from 30 yards as David de Gea was culpable for the bad goalkeeping.

While one will expect a fightback in the second half from United, it was Everton that continued from where they stopped.

Lucas Digne made it 3-0 in the 56th minute before Walcott eventually hammered the final nail in United’s coffin with a fourth for Everton.

Nemanja Matic looked incredibly poor on his return. The Red Devils thus missed a massive opportunity in the race for the top four.

The result will raise serious questions about the Solskjaer regime, which has now witnessed six defeats in the last eight games – a stark contrast to their positive start.

The last time United had lost five successive away games in all competitions was in 1981 under then-coach Dave Sexton.

With the four goals shipped in on Sunday, Manchester United have conceded 48 Premier League goals in 2018-19, their highest ever tally in a single season in the competition and their most in a top-flight league campaign since 1978-79 when they let in 63 goals.