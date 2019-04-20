Four Matches To Watch: Eaglets battle Uganda, City set for revenge against Spurs

Related News

Nigeria v Uganda @Chamazi Stadium @2pm on April 20

The Nigeria U-17 national football team, class of 2019, is a good bunch of players. But they have so far shown in Tanzania that they need to score more of the chances they create per match. That would be the crux for the Manu Garba-led technical team when they face Uganda in Saturday’s game having already qualified for the 2019 World Cup with their two earlier wins.

They play against a Ugandan side which needs all three points to upstage Angola, who are ahead in second place on goals difference.

Garba admitted his side’s many mistakes but made the excuse of inexperience for his young players.

“Despite of many mistakes today but I congratulate them for the qualification. You know most of them this is their first international tournament but I am happy they did it well,” the 2015 World Cup-winning coach told CAF’s official site.

Will the Eaglets finally convert more of their goal scoring chances or will the Ugandans get their wish?

Current Form: Nigeria [W-W-W-W-W]; Uganda [W-L-W-W-W]

Head to head

First meeting at this level

Prediction: Nigeria 3-1 Uganda

Man. City v Tottenham @Etihad Stadium @12:30pm on April 20

It was a roller-coaster of emotions for Pep Guardiola and his players last Wednesday as Spurs threw City out of the Champions League to extinguish their quadruple dreams.

Spurs are around again on Saturday and this time, the London side could torpedo City’s triple dreams. Who will be the more motivated of the two teams?

The result may be hinged on how the two teams react – Spurs, to a nail-biting win and City, to a win that was chalked off by VAR. Spurs, though in the UCL semi-finals, want to be assured of another season in the elite European division and that can be helped with three points while City know they can’t afford to falter in their neck-to-neck challenge with Liverpool. What a match in store!

Current Form: Man. City [W-W-L-W-W]; Tottenham [L-W-W-W-L]

Head to head

Wed 17/04/19 UCL Man. City 4 – 3 Tottenham

Tue 09/04/19 UCL Tottenham 1 – 0 Man. City

Mon 29/10/18 PRL Tottenham 0 – 1 Man. City

Sat 14/04/18 PRL Tottenham 1 – 3 Man. City

Sat 16/12/17 PRL Man. City 4 – 1 Tottenham

Prediction: Man. City 1-1 Tottenham

Inter Milan v AS Roma @San Siro @7:30pm on April 20

The race for fourth place in Serie A is an ongoing tussle and on Saturday, Inter Milan will try to stay ahead of the chasing pack, which includes Roma, by snagging all three points at San Siro.

Roma are one point behind the other Milan side, AC Milan, six points behind Inter but running out of games. Former Roma manager, Luciano Spaletti, has to pick his Inter team without the important Marcelo Brozovic while Radja Nainggolan will be facing the team he left last summer.

The player Inter sent to Roma to acquire Nainggolan, Nicolo Zaniolo, will be keen to prove his former team wrong. A game of intrigues waits.

Current Form: Inter Milan [W-D-W-L-W]; AS Roma [W-W-D-L-L]

Head to head

Sun 02/12/18 SEA Roma 2 – 2 Inter

Sun 21/01/18 SEA Inter 1 – 1 Roma

Sat 26/08/17 SEA Roma 1 – 3 Inter

Sun 26/02/17 SEA Inter 1 – 3 Roma

Sun 02/10/16 SEA Roma 2 – 1 Inter

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 AS Roma

Barcelona v Real Sociedad @Nou Camp @7:45pm on April 20

Slowly but steadily, Lionel Messi has led this Barcelona side to the brink of a triple. If Atletico Madrid falter away to Eibar and Barca get the win, then they will be assured of a consecutive La Liga crown with the semifinal in the UCL already assured and a place in the Copa del Rey final already booked. But Sociedad is a Jekyll and Hyde team, who can turn up all guns blazing and delay the celebration even though the manager, Imanol Alguacil, has a raft of injuries to deal with.

Will Ernesto Valverde rest Messi as the Catalans prepare for an all-out assault for the season’s biggest prizes despite that Barcelona are just not the same team with their talisman on the bench.

Current Form: Barcelona [W-D-W-W-D]; Sociedad [D-L-W-D-D]

Head to head

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Sociedad