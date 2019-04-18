Europa League: Arsenal, Chelsea qualify for semi finals

Related News

Two English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea have qualified for the semi final stage of the Europa League.

Arsenal booked their place in the last four for the second season running thanks to a 3-0 aggregate win over Napoli.

The Gunners who had won 2-0 in the first leg at the Emirates sealing the job with a 1-0 victory in Thursday’s second leg at the Stadio San Paolo.

Alexandre Lacazette scored the only goal of the night in Naples with a 25-yard free kick past Alex Mere.

Unai Emery’s side saw out the match to make it six clean sheets in seven matches, comfortably setting up a final-four showdown with Valencia in the process.

Also on Thursday, Chelsea booked their own place in the last four after beating Slavia Prague 4-3 at Stamford Bridge.

Just as two English clubs are in the semi finals of the Europa League, two Premier League teams, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, are also in the last four of the Champions League.