UEFA Champions League: Spurs edge out Man City in seven-goal thriller

Tottenham Hotspur have booked their spot in the semi-final of the Champions League in dramatic fashion.

The London club progressed despite losing 4-3 to Manchester City in the second leg of their quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Tottenham entered the match with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg last week, but a stunning match saw City score four on the night.

Pep Guardiola’s side thought that they had scored a decisive fifth in stoppage time when Raheem Sterling finished from inside the box, but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review, allowing Tottenham to advance to the semi-finals in stunning fashion.

This is the first time in Tottenham’s history that they would qualify for the Champions League semi-final.

Elsewhere, Liverpool progressed to the Champions League semi-final courtesy of a 4-1 victory over Porto at Estadio do Dragao.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk all got on the scoresheet to secure a 6-1 aggregate success over their Portuguese opponents.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will now take on Barcelona in the last four, with the first leg taking place at Camp Nou on April 30.