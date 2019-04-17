UEFA Champions League: Spurs edge out Man City in seven-goal thriller

Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have booked their spot in the semi-final of the Champions League in dramatic fashion.

The London club progressed despite losing 4-3 to Manchester City in the second leg of their quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Tottenham entered the match with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg last week, but a stunning match saw City score four on the night.

Pep Guardiola’s side thought that they had scored a decisive fifth in stoppage time when Raheem Sterling finished from inside the box, but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review, allowing Tottenham to advance to the semi-finals in stunning fashion.

This is the first time in Tottenham’s history that they would qualify for the Champions League semi-final.

Elsewhere, Liverpool progressed to the Champions League semi-final courtesy of a 4-1 victory over Porto at Estadio do Dragao.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk all got on the scoresheet to secure a 6-1 aggregate success over their Portuguese opponents.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will now take on Barcelona in the last four, with the first leg taking place at Camp Nou on April 30.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.