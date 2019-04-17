U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets secure semi-final, World Cup tickets

Related News

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have become the first African team to book a ticket to the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup.

They achieved this feat after they beat Angola 1-0 in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations for U17s.

Olakunle Olusegun earned the ticket to the tournament semi-finals and Brazil 2019 when he converted a 21st-minute penalty to the roof of the net, leaving Angola’s goalkeeper Geovani stranded.

The Golden Eaglets lost other chances.

Just like the game against Tanzania on Sunday, the Eaglets demonstrated their mastery of space and close control.

However, they mostly lacked the right ideas and punch, just as some passes went astray at critical moments.

That nonetheless, the Eaglets did enough to get the victory they required to return to the FIFA U17 World Cup after missing out of the last edition staged in India two years ago.

The Golden Eaglets will face Uganda in their final group game on Friday as they press on in their quest for a third continental title.