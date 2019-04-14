NPFL Round-Up: Akwa United crush Kano Pillars, Rangers win in Akure

Related News

Enugu Rangers and Akwa United are the leading teams in Group A and B of the Nigeria Professional Football League respectively after the impressive results they recorded in their matchday 15 games on Sunday.

Rangers got the weekend’s only away victory as they pipped Sunshine Stars 2-1 in Akure.

Ivorian Seka Pascal got the two goals for Rangers in the 29th and 44th minutes while Sunshine Star’s only goal was scored by Anthony Omaka in the 32nd. But it was not enough to earn the home team a share of the spoils from Sunday’s game.

With the latest win by Coach Gbenga Ogunbote’s men, Rangers now have 27 points from 12 games as they hold a firm advantage at the summit of the log in Group A even with three outstanding games.

Enyimba International are now second in Group A following their 2-0 win over Kwara United on Sunday. Stanley Dimgba got the two goals that gave the People’s Elephant the three points from their home game.

In another Group A game, MFM were held to a barren draw by Lobi Stars in Lagos on Sunday. It is the second time this season that the Olukoya Boys will be dropping points at home; having also played a 1-1 draw against Enyimba in their last home game before Sunday’s outing.

Elsewhere, Akwa United put up an impressive display as they thrashed Kano Pillars 3-0 at the Nest of Champions in Uyo on Sunday.

The Promise Keepers who got a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture tore their fierce rivals apart with goals from Ndifreke Effiong, Emmanuel Charles and Kodjovi Dadzie. The victory ensured that they get maximum points that would keep them top in Group B for another weekend.

FULL RESULTS

Enyimba 2-0 Kwara

(Stanley Dimgba 2′, 73′)

Katsina 2-1 Rivers

(Tasiu Lawal 18′ PEN, Usman Barau 51′ – Cletus Emotan 68′)

MFM FC 0-0 Lobi

Tornadoes 2-0 Wikki

(Ahmadu Liman 24′, 60′)

Sunshine 1-2 Rangers

(Anthony Omaka 32′ – Seka Pascal 29′, 44′)

Abia 1-0 Yobe Desert

(Ibrahim Olawoyin 81′)

Akwa 3-0 Pillars

(Ndifreke Effiong 17′, Emmanuel Charles 52′, Kodjovi Dadzie 90′)

El-Kanemi 1-0 Plateau

(Anthony Yeful 68′)

Gombe 1-0 Delta

(Chukwudi Samuel 70′)

Heartland 3-1 Nasarawa

(Nnamdi Egbujor 10′ PEN, Chukwudi Nwaodu 42′, Joshua Akhabue 61′ – Sanusi Ibrahim 28′)

FCIU 2-0 Go-Round

(Uche Ihuarulam 18′ PEN, 52′)