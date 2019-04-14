EPL: Liverpool overtake Manchester City again after victory over Chelsea

Sadio Mane scored one of the goals for Liverpool
Liverpool are back at the top of the Premier League table following their 2-0 win over Chelsea in Sunday’s entertaining clash at Anfield.

Manchester City had moved to the summit with a 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace in the day’s earlier game, but the Reds regained the first position with the two-goal triumph over the Blues, who stay fourth in the division.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah got the goals that ensured that the Reds are on track for their first league title in 30 years.

Presently, Jurgen Klopp’s side are two points clear of City. But the reigning champions do have a game in hand, meaning that the advantage is still with the Citizens.

Going forward, Liverpool will attempt to book their spot in the semi-final of the Champions League on Wednesday night before travelling to Cardiff City in the league next weekend.

On their part, Chelsea will be looking to make the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday ahead of their next league clash with Burnley on April 22.

