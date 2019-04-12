Europa League: Iwobi wins with Arsenal, Chukwueze falls with Villareal

Related News

It was a night of different fortunes for the Nigerian duo involved in the first leg games of the Europa League quarter-final.

While Alex Iwobi and his Arsenal teammates got a 2-0 win over Napoli at the Emirates, Samuel Chukwueze and his colleagues at Villareal are at the risk of being dumped out of this competition after they lost 1-3 to fellow LaLiga team Valencia on Thursday.

Aaron Ramsey inspired the Gunners to the 2-0 home win over Napoli.

The midfielder, who will join Juventus this summer, put Unai Emery’s men ahead at the Emirates Stadium in the 15th minute before Lucas Torreira’s effort just 10 minutes later deflected off Kalidou Koulibaly and into the net.

The Gunners had several further chances to put the tie out of the reach of Napoli but squandered many of those while goalkeeper Alex Meret showed his fine form to keep the rest out.

The introduction of Iwobi in the 67th minute also did not help to increase the goals tally.

That said, Thursday’s result will boost Arsenal ahead of their trip to Naples next week despite the Gunners suffering from a poor record on the road in both the Premier League and Europa League this season.

For the game in Spain, Valencia scored two late goals to pick a vital 1-3 win over Villareal.

Goncalo Guedes gave the visitors the lead in the 6th minute before Santi Carzola restored parity for the Yellow Submarines 30 minutes after from the penalty spot.

When many had thought the game will end at 1-1, Valencia’s Daniel Wass and Goncalo scored quick goals in quick session to literally put one leg into the semi-final of the Europa League

Europa League – Quarter-finals First Leg Results

Arsenal 2 – 0 Napoli

Benfica 4 – 2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Slavia Prague 0 – 1 Chelsea

Villarreal 1 – 3 Valencia