UEFA Champions League: Barcelona win at Old Trafford, Ajax hold Juventus

An own goal from Luke Shaw saw Barcelona pick a vital 1-0 win against Manchester United in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.
Though Barcelona were not in their usual blistering form, the Spanish champions did enough to secure a narrow advantage ahead of the return fixture at Camp Nou next week.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to inspire another miracle at the Nou Camp to keep Manchester United’s Champions League dreams alive having done same in Paris against PSG.
In the other quarter final tie, Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return from injury with a valuable away goal as Juventus drew 1-1 with an excellent Ajax team in their own first leg tie.
Having come back from losing 2-1 at home to Madrid in the first leg of the last 16, Ajax will head to Turin full of hope, although left-back Nicolas Tagliafico will be suspended for the return after being booked in Wednesday’s tie.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. Twitter: @tundeyeludini
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.