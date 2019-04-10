UEFA Champions League: Barcelona win at Old Trafford, Ajax hold Juventus

Related News

An own goal from Luke Shaw saw Barcelona pick a vital 1-0 win against Manchester United in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Though Barcelona were not in their usual blistering form, the Spanish champions did enough to secure a narrow advantage ahead of the return fixture at Camp Nou next week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to inspire another miracle at the Nou Camp to keep Manchester United’s Champions League dreams alive having done same in Paris against PSG.

In the other quarter final tie, Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return from injury with a valuable away goal as Juventus drew 1-1 with an excellent Ajax team in their own first leg tie.

Having come back from losing 2-1 at home to Madrid in the first leg of the last 16, Ajax will head to Turin full of hope, although left-back Nicolas Tagliafico will be suspended for the return after being booked in Wednesday’s tie.