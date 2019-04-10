Weah, Drogba, others to play at Ambode’s farewell football match

Ambode
Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode [Photo: Today.ng]

The organising committee for the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode farewell football match has confirmed May 18, 2019, for the high profile game.

The epoch match, according to the organisers, would see former World Footballer of the Year and President of Liberia, George Weah, play along with notable world football legends including Didier Drogba.

Mr Ambode will be leaving office in May after his bid to get a second term failed.

The Chairman Organising Committee for ‘The Match’, Nigerian ex-international, Wahidi Akanni, in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday, disclosed that the game was aimed at giving Mr Ambode a befitting farewell.

“Governor Ambode has served Lagos meritoriously for four years, so the match will be played at the newly remodelled Onikan Stadium on May 18, which is 11days to his final handover on May 29.

“Aside from George Weah and Drogba, other African legends have signed up for the game between African Legends and Ex-Super Eagles’ stars.

“Others who will play on the side of the African legends are Michael Essien and Samuel Eto’O Fills,” Akanni said.

He also stated that for the event to have trappings of youth football development, there would be a football clinic at Campos Square.

“The stage has been set for a curtain raiser between Lagos United Under-15 boys and girls against their Kebbi State counterparts.

“This is to spice up the game aimed to celebrate the sports achievements of Ambode in Lagos State.

“The U-15 games are aimed at raising awareness for grassroots football development, which has gained prominence across the country.

“The proceeds from these games will be donated to the children of some ex-internationals who have been finding it difficult to pay school fees,” he said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.