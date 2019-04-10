Weah, Drogba, others to play at Ambode’s farewell football match

Related News

The organising committee for the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode farewell football match has confirmed May 18, 2019, for the high profile game.

The epoch match, according to the organisers, would see former World Footballer of the Year and President of Liberia, George Weah, play along with notable world football legends including Didier Drogba.

Mr Ambode will be leaving office in May after his bid to get a second term failed.

The Chairman Organising Committee for ‘The Match’, Nigerian ex-international, Wahidi Akanni, in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday, disclosed that the game was aimed at giving Mr Ambode a befitting farewell.

“Governor Ambode has served Lagos meritoriously for four years, so the match will be played at the newly remodelled Onikan Stadium on May 18, which is 11days to his final handover on May 29.

“Aside from George Weah and Drogba, other African legends have signed up for the game between African Legends and Ex-Super Eagles’ stars.

“Others who will play on the side of the African legends are Michael Essien and Samuel Eto’O Fills,” Akanni said.

He also stated that for the event to have trappings of youth football development, there would be a football clinic at Campos Square.

“The stage has been set for a curtain raiser between Lagos United Under-15 boys and girls against their Kebbi State counterparts.

“This is to spice up the game aimed to celebrate the sports achievements of Ambode in Lagos State.

“The U-15 games are aimed at raising awareness for grassroots football development, which has gained prominence across the country.

“The proceeds from these games will be donated to the children of some ex-internationals who have been finding it difficult to pay school fees,” he said.