UEFA Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham win first leg ties

Two English clubs, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, on Tuesday night recorded victories in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final games.

The Reds inched closer to reaching a second successive Champions League final as they beat Porto 2-0 at Anfield.

Liverpool made a fast start in front of their own fans and took the lead, just after five minutes, thanks to Naby Keïta’s deflected effort.

Roberto Firmino, who was the provider of the first goal, was on the mark himself in the 26th minute, applying the simplest of finishes after a delightful Jordan Henderson pass had teed up Trent Alexander-Arnold to cross.

Even with two-thirds of the game remaining, that proved to be job done for the Reds. Albeit they were grateful for several missed opportunities by Porto danger man Moussa Marega. As it was, the hosts settled for a two-goal advantage to take to Portugal next week.

In the other Tuesday night tie, Spurs beat Manchester City by a lone goal.

Heung-Min Son struck the only goal as Tottenham earned a narrow lead to take into next week’s quarter-final second leg at Manchester City.