Nigerian Goals: Etebo scores, Ighalo grabs a brace

Ighalo gets a brace

Odion Ighalo is racking up the goals in China and led his team to a 5-1 win over Beijing Ranhe.

Ighalo scored his first on 35 minutes and added the second in the 66th minute with a delightful flick. The Nigerian now has four goals in four league games as Shenhua moved up the log to seventh with six points from four matches.

Etebo scores second goal of season

It was a screamer and deserved to be the match-winning goal. Oghenekaro Etebo scored just his second goal of the season for Stoke City.

Etebo now has 28 matches under his belt after last summer’s move to England from Spain and has been catching the eye lately with tremendous performances. Stoke are up to 15th place on the table, with no hope of promotion to the EPL.

Eduok scores in vain

Fringe Super Eagles forward, Samuel Eduok, scored a wonderful goal last Sunday but it was all in vain as his equaliser for BB Erzurumspor was eventually trumped by Sivasspor, his former team, who got the winning goal 14 minutes to the end of the encounter.

The former Akwa United player bamboozled his markers on the edge of the box and then calmly passed the ball into the net on 61 minutes to snag his team’s equaliser. BB Erzurumspor are bottom of the league though Eduok has scored three goals in eight appearances since his transfer in January from Sivasspor.

Nwakaeme nets 9th league goal

Anthony Nwakaeme scored the first goal in the 4-1 rout of Antalyaspor last Friday. The 30-year-old forward got the equaliser for Trabzonspor on 21 minutes after Antalyaspor had gone ahead in the ninth.

It was Nwakaeme’s ninth league goal in what has become a fruitful campaign after switching from the Israeli league last summer.

Igboun leads UFA to three points

After a point-saving goal last weekend, Sylvester Igboun scored the only goal that gave FC UFA all three points against FK Rostov on Sunday.

It was a well-taken goal in the 25th minute against the better placed Rostov team. The three points moved UFA to 14th place on the 16-team league with eight matches left in the season.