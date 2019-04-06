Ogun State FA Cup kicks off on Monday

Related News

The Ogun state FA Cup (Aiteo Cup) is set to kick off on Monday at two different stadia in the state.

A Nigeria Professional Football League club, Remo stars, and 14 other clubs will fight for the state’s slot at the National Aiteo Cup this year.

The draw for this year’s tournament was held at the State FA Secretariat, MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta on Friday.

Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode, and Gateway international Stadium, Ilaro, are the two stadia that will host the Cup.

The Ogun State-owned football club, Gateway United, will face Custom FC on Wednesday at the Dipo Dina International stadium, Ijebu Ode.

Nationwide league clubs, OlisaFCc and FC Nilayo, will face non-league sides, JC international and Hayfash, respectively, in the first set of games.

See the full schedule of matches below

Olisa vs JC international

Venue: Dipo Dina international Stadium, Ijebu Ode Stadium

Date/Time: 08/04, Monday/ 10am

Gadmaj FC vs Dynamite FC

Venue: Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu ode

Date/Time: 08/04, Monday/ 2pm

Remo Stars vs God deliver Me FC

Venue: Gateway International stadium, Ilaro

Date/Time: 10/04, Wednesday/ 10am

Almar vs Rozayon FC

Venue: Gateway International Stadium, ilaro stadium

Date/Time: 08/04, Monday/ 10am

FC Nilayo vs Hayfash FC

Venue: Gateway International Stadium,ilaro Date/ Time: 08/04, Monday/ 2pm

Gateway vs Custom FC

Venue: Dipo Dina international Stadium, Ijebu Ode stadium

Date/Time:10/04 Wednesday/ 10am

Dino vs Inspire

Venue: Gateway International Stadium,ilaro

Date/Time: 10/04, Wednesday/ 2pm