Ogun State FA Cup kicks off on Monday

The Ogun state FA Cup (Aiteo Cup) is set to kick off on Monday at two different stadia in the state.
A Nigeria Professional Football League club, Remo stars, and 14 other clubs will fight for the state’s slot at the National Aiteo Cup this year.
The draw for this year’s tournament was held at the State FA Secretariat, MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta on Friday.
Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode, and Gateway international Stadium, Ilaro, are the two stadia that will host the Cup.
The Ogun State-owned football club, Gateway United, will face Custom FC on Wednesday at the Dipo Dina International stadium, Ijebu Ode.
Nationwide league clubs, OlisaFCc and FC Nilayo, will face non-league sides, JC international and Hayfash, respectively, in the first set of games.
See the full schedule of matches below
Olisa vs JC international
Venue: Dipo Dina international Stadium, Ijebu Ode Stadium
Date/Time: 08/04, Monday/ 10am
Gadmaj FC vs Dynamite FC
Venue: Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu ode
Date/Time: 08/04, Monday/ 2pm
Remo Stars vs God deliver Me FC
Venue: Gateway International stadium, Ilaro
Date/Time: 10/04, Wednesday/ 10am
Almar vs Rozayon FC
Venue: Gateway International Stadium, ilaro stadium
Date/Time: 08/04, Monday/ 10am
FC Nilayo vs Hayfash FC
Venue: Gateway International Stadium,ilaro Date/ Time: 08/04, Monday/ 2pm
Gateway vs Custom FC
Venue: Dipo Dina international Stadium, Ijebu Ode stadium
Date/Time:10/04 Wednesday/ 10am
Dino vs Inspire
Venue: Gateway International Stadium,ilaro
Date/Time: 10/04, Wednesday/ 2pm