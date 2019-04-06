Ogun State FA Cup kicks off on Monday

During the draws at the MKO Abiola Stadium. PHOTO Credit: Hassan Abdulsalam
During the draws at the MKO Abiola Stadium. PHOTO Credit: Hassan Abdulsalam

The Ogun state FA Cup (Aiteo Cup) is set to kick off on Monday at two different stadia in the state.

A Nigeria Professional Football League club, Remo stars, and 14 other clubs will fight for the state’s slot at the National Aiteo Cup this year.

The draw for this year’s tournament was held at the State FA Secretariat, MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta on Friday.

Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode, and Gateway international Stadium, Ilaro, are the two stadia that will host the Cup.

The Ogun State-owned football club, Gateway United, will face Custom FC on Wednesday at the Dipo Dina International stadium, Ijebu Ode.

Nationwide league clubs, OlisaFCc and FC Nilayo, will face non-league sides, JC international and Hayfash, respectively, in the first set of games.

See the full schedule of matches below

Olisa vs JC international

Venue: Dipo Dina international Stadium, Ijebu Ode Stadium

Date/Time: 08/04, Monday/ 10am

Gadmaj FC vs Dynamite FC

Venue: Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu ode

Date/Time: 08/04, Monday/ 2pm

Remo Stars vs God deliver Me FC

Venue: Gateway International stadium, Ilaro

Date/Time: 10/04, Wednesday/ 10am

Almar vs Rozayon FC

Venue: Gateway International Stadium, ilaro stadium

Date/Time: 08/04, Monday/ 10am

FC Nilayo vs Hayfash FC

Venue: Gateway International Stadium,ilaro Date/ Time: 08/04, Monday/ 2pm

Gateway vs Custom FC

Venue: Dipo Dina international Stadium, Ijebu Ode stadium

Date/Time:10/04 Wednesday/ 10am

Dino vs Inspire

Venue: Gateway International Stadium,ilaro

Date/Time: 10/04, Wednesday/ 2pm

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.