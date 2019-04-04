FIFA Rankings: Super Eagles move up to 42nd position

Super Eagles against Egypt PHOTO CREDIT PREMIUM TIMES
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up four places in the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday by the world football governing body.

The Eagles previously in the 46th position in the world are now ranked 42nd on the back of their impressive wins in Asaba over 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations hosts Egypt and Seychelles.

The Eagles who are now third in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia, are ranked ahead of the likes of Greece, Scotland and 2018 World Cup hosts Russia.

In the period under review, the Super Eagles for the first time in 29 years beat the Pharaohs of Egypt in a high-profile friendly.

A sensational strike by Paul Onuachu with eight seconds gave Nigeria the win and the Coach Gernot Rohr tutored also ended their AFCON qualifying series with 3-1 thumping of Seychelles.

According to the breakdown on the FIFA website, there were 150 games played across the globe during the international period being reviewed.

Nonetheless, things remain tight at the top of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking as the top three remained unchanged.

Belgium are still the highest ranked team in the world as they still maintain a slender lead over 2018 FIFA World Cup winners France are occupying the second spot.

Brazil are 3rd as England are now 4th as they have overtaken World Cup finalist Croatia who have now dropped to the 5th position.

Uruguay, Portugal, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark complete the list of the top 10 teams in the world.

Meanwhile, Coach Emmanuel Amuneke’s Tanzania team are the joint second highest movers in this edition of the FIFA rankings.

Israel (84th, up 8) enjoyed the biggest jump of all, followed closely by Guatemala (143rd, up 6) and Tanzania (131st, up 6) after the latter booked their CAF Africa Cup of Nations place.

