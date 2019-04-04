EPL Round Up: Manchester City return to top spot

Manchester City Celebrate their win. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Manchester City]

Manchester City have overtaken Liverpool again on the Premier League table as they are now back on top following their 2-0 win over Cardiff City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Man City came flying out of the blocks in Wednesday’s tie and they were already ahead less than six minutes when man-of-the-match Kevin De Bruyne got the curtain raiser.

However, it took Pep Guardiola’s side until the 44th minute to double their advantage through Leroy Sane, and despite a string of chances and overwhelming dominance they failed to add a third goal in the second half.

City, nonetheless, climbed a point clear of Liverpool, at least, until the Reds face Southampton on Friday, whereas Cardiff remain five points from safety with just six games of their season to go.

In other Wednesday games, London clubs, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both won their home games.

While the Blues thrashed Brighton 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, Spurs marked their return to their new White Hart Lane stadium with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Both Spurs and Chelsea are in a hunt for a top-four finish and Wednesday’s win is indeed welcomed for both teams.

