Watch some Nigerian Goals | Ighalo continues great scoring form

Related News

Ighalo leads Shenhua to a first league win

Odion Ighalo has continued his purple patch from last season in the Chinese Super League as he scored his second league goal of the new season to help Shanghai Shenhua to a 2-1 away victory over Henan Jianye.

The forward created space in the box in the 52nd minute to open the scoring in the match. It was his second goal of the season in three appearances after his snubbing interest from Barcelona and instead transferring to Shenhua from Changchun Yatai.

It was the club’s first points in the three-week-old season and they are 11th on the 16-team league table.

Simy racking up goals in Serie B

World Cup 2018 striker for the Super Eagles, Simeon Nwankwo, scored his 10th and 11th league goals for Crotone in a 2-1 win at Carpi last Saturday. The lanky forward scored his first from the penalty spot on 19 minutes and added his second in the 64th when he waltzed past the Carpi goalkeeper.

This was Nwankwo’s 26th game of the season after a breakout last season but Crotone remain in 15th place on the table with 10 matches left in the 2018/19 season.

Igboun nets dramatic injury-time equaliser

Sylvester Igboun headed in a 93rd-minute goal to rescue a point for FK Ufa away to CSKA Moscow last Saturday. It was the five-time-capped Super Eagles’ sixth league goal of the campaign and the point keeps FC UFA in 15th position in the 16-team league table with 17 points from 21 matches.