NFF Awards: 1994 Super Eagles grateful — Oliseh

Nigeria’s ex-international and former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh, has expressed gratitude to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the legend’s award given to the Super Eagles USA 1994 World Cup team.

Oliseh told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) that words could not explain how happy he was for the recognition and urged other sports federations to emulate the NFF by honouring the nation’s sports heroes.

“Indeed it is a great one for me and my teammates, those of us alive; we are very proud and it is also a moment to reflect on those who have passed on.

“We say a big thank you to the leadership of the NFF led by Amaju Pinnick, we really appreciate the gesture because it will go a long way to encourage others coming behind.

“Looking back at the squad and what we achieved in 1994 at the Nations Cup, at the World Cup, also at the 1995 Afro/Asian Cup, indeed, we cannot but ask for all those things that can crown our joy.

“We want a situation where a street in Nigeria be named after the Super Eagles 1994 squad just to acknowledge our achievements and spur others to continue to do well,” Oliseh said.

He added that more could be done for sportsmen who have worn the national team colours, especially those who brought glory to the country.

He insisted that he was not asking for money but immortalisation such as the stadium named after the late Stephen Keshi in Delta.

Similarly, Omoyeni Yekini, the daughter to the late Sper Eagles striker, Rashidi Yekini, whose father scored Nigeria’s first World Cup goal, expressed gratitude over the award.

“It is a thing of joy for me and I really want to say thank you for the support because indeed it feels good to be recognised even after a long time.

“The NFF has not turned its back on our family, we thank God for them and other teammates of my dad.

“Indeed, it is a wonderful moment for us,” she said.

NAN reports that the glamorous NFF Awards, which held at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites on Victoria Island on Monday night, saw Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa, winning the Best Male Player of the Year.

Musa defeated his Super Eagles teammates, Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi, while Onome Ebi of the Super Falcons won the Best Female Player of the Year award.

In the other categories of the awards, Super Falcons won Team of the Season, Kano Pillars football fans were given Fans of the Season, while Akwa United won the Fair Play team of the Season.

The Head Coach of Enugu Rangers, Gbenga Ogunbote, and Super Falcons Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby, won the Male and Female Coaches of the Year.

The Best Young Male and Female Players Award went to Super Eagles player, Samuel Chukwueze and Super Falcons’ player, Anam Imoh, respectively.

Merit awards went to Senegalese Fatma Samoura, the current FIFA Secretary-General, who was at the event.

She was honoured for her exceptional leadership qualities in repositioning FIFA.

The outgoing Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, won the Lifetime Award, while the Presidential Award was given to late sports pillar and business tycoon, Moshood Abiola. (NAN)