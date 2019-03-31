NPFL Round-Up: El-Kanemi warriors crush Akwa United, move to top spot

Related News

It was another dramatic weekend in the Nigeria Professional Football League as the second stanza of the abridged season continued.

Expectedly, there was more attention for the games in Lagos and Maiduguri where the top two teams in Group A and Group B were slugging it out.

In Lagos, MFM and Enyimba settled for a 1-1 draw in their matchday 13 tie at the Agege Stadium.

Abdulrahman Bashir got the curtain raiser in Sunday’s tie three minutes into the second half before Chijioke Akuneto fired in an equaliser in the 56th minute to send the home fans into wild jubilation.

Before Sunday’s tie, MFM had won all their previous home games and hard as they tried to put the People’s Elephant to the sword, their efforts failed as the tie ended 1-1.

This is seventh league game between MFM and Enyimba and the Olukoya boys are yet to win any against the seven-time league champions.

MFM are, however still the top team in Group A as they now have 23 points from 13 matches, while Enyimba remain three points adrift on 20 points in second place.

Elsewhere, El-Kanemi Warriors have moved to the summit of the log in Group B of after they thrashed erstwhile table toppers, Akwa United, 4-1 in Maiduguri on Sunday.

The Borno team had also beaten Akwa United in the reverse fixture in Uyo.

El Kanemi now have 25 points from 13 matches.

Also, FC Ifeanyiubah moved to second place as they pipped Plateau United 1-0 in Nnewi.

FC Ifeanyiubah now have 24 points, a point behind leaders El Kanemi.

There were two away wins in Sunday’s games as Rivers United and Nasarawa United got lone goal victories against Remo Stars and Abia Warriors respectively.

There were also home wins for Katsina United and Sunshine Stars.

NPFL Matchday 13 Results

Tornadoes 0-0 Rangers

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Kwara Utd

Michael Egbeta 60’

El-Kanemi 4-1 Akwa Utd

Kabir Balogun 32’, Sani Abbani 69’, Sunday Anthony 82’, Bello Kofarmata 90+7’ (PEN) – Godspower Aniefiok 78’

Katsina Utd 2-0 Lobi

Tasiu Lawal 18’, Bashir Sherif 85’

MFM 1-1 Enyimba

Chijioke Akuneto 56’ – Abdulrahman Bashir 48’

Remo Stars 0-1 Rivers Utd

Justice Charles 70’

Abia Warriors 0-1 Nasarawa Utd

Sunusi Ibrahim 75’

Heartland 2-1 Kano Pillars

Godwin Okoko Emmanuel 12’, Ibrahim Idrissu 40’ (OG) – Rabiu Ali 22’

Gombe Utd 1-0 Yobe Stars

Success Emmanuel 15’

Bendel Insurance 2-0 Wikki

Junior Osaghae 65’, Adimorama Eze 70’

FCIU 1-0 Plateau Utd

Uche Ihuarulam 76’

PHOTO CREDIT: LMC Media