EPL: Liverpool, Chelsea secure late victories

Liverpool and Chelsea secured late wins over Tottenham Hotspurs and Cardiff City in their respective English Premier League games on Sunday.

Both games ended in an identical manner as the Reds got a 2-1 win over Spurs same as the Blues who were initially looking like they will be stunned by relegation-threatened Cardiff City.

Liverpool have thus returned to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City courtesy of the win recorded at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino sent Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead in the 16th minute, but Lucas Moura came up with a second-half leveller as Tottenham, who are in a serious top-four battle, looked to pick up a point on Merseyside.

A 90th-minute own goal from Toby Alderweireld secured a huge win for the home side, however, leaving them two points clear of champions City, albeit having played one game more.

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to Southampton on Friday night, while Tottenham will play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time on Wednesday night when Crystal Palace visit the new ground.

In other Sunday game, Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored a 91st-minute winner as Chelsea came from behind to record a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City in the tricky clash in Wales.

Victor Camarasa’s 46th-minute effort looked to be securing a huge three points for Neil Warnock’s side, but Cesar Azpilicueta levelled the scores in the 84th minute before Loftus-Cheek broke Cardiff hearts late on.

Cardiff will feel hugely aggrieved by the final result, though, with Azpilicueta clearly offside when he headed the away side level six minutes from time.

Next up for Cardiff is a trip to the champions Manchester City on Wednesday, while Chelsea are back in action at home to Leon Balogun’s Brighton & Hove Albion on the same night.

There will be one more Premier League game between Alex Iwobi’s Arsenal and Newcastle United on Monday night.

