Liverpool vs Tottenham: Klopp must engineer another win

With Manchester City’s win on Saturday, more pressure has been heaped on Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp to beat Tottenham on Sunday.

Home comforts bode well for Liverpool because the Reds have won 10 of their last 11 home games and are unbeaten in their last 36 Premier League home games. A draw does them no good at this business end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino has been in the news for potentially bigger jobs though the one at Manchester United has slipped away but his teams always compete. Losing at Anfield on Sunday means Spurs will join United, Arsenal, and Chelsea in the fight for Champions League places.

Klopp says his team must continue to find ways to win. Klopp has welcomed back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri to full training while Pochettino will have to do without Harry Winks, Eric Dier, and Serge Aurier. Will the international break play a decisive role in the result? Maybe, maybe not though one thing is sure, no one will be pulling back from the challenges. The managers will demand it and the occasion warrants it.

Three duels to watch

Sadio Mane v Kieran Trippier

Mane is on fire at the moment and whatever he does in front of goal seems to find a way into the opponent’s net. In 2019, Mane has fully become Liverpool’s talisman – scoring 11 of his 20 league goals in 2019, and for absolute analysis, that is 11 goals in his last 11 appearances in all competitions and scoring in six successive league games at Anfield. This means Trippier’s work is really cut out with the Spurs’ man likely to make the odd defensive mistakes that could lead to the concession of goals – he has made two defensive errors that have directly led to goals.

Virgil van Dijk v Harry Kane

Liverpool have conceded just 18 goals all season and that can largely be attributed to the defensive organisation orchestrated by the towering Dutchman. But he will face a big test of his credentials on Sunday against a recently Knighted Harry Kane, who can score all kinds of goals.

James Milner v Christian Eriksen

Eriksen has created 43 scoring chances for Tottenham this season but the Dane’s contributions have largely been muted in the games against the top six. On Sunday, it is most likely Klopp will deploy the well-rested Milner to shackle the Dane. Milner does the work – no matter the position and has the technical ability to man-mark without getting cautioned.

Stats Liverpool Tottenham Wins 23 20 Attempted Passes 19,357 16,732 Attempted Shots 467 403 Big Chances Missed 45 42 Tackles Made 499 480 Goals Scored 70 57 Goals Conceded 18 32

Current Form: Liverpool [W-W-W-D-W]; Tottenham [L-W-D-L-L]

Prediction: Liverpool 3-2 Tottenham

What the Managers are saying

“It is this ability to win in different ways and in different circumstances that will be so important to continue in the remaining fixtures. As we reach the conclusion of a campaign the ability to absorb knocks within games and keep belief in ourselves and find a way will be essential if we are to achieve our goals.” – Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool Manager

“From the beginning, we were always there, fighting in a very good position. We are still in a good position, but it is true that today the gap is a little bit big. But we have enough quality to beat them and fight for big things and all is possible.” – Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham Manager

Probable XIs

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Milner; Sane, Firmino; Salah

Tottenham: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Wanyama, Eriksen; Alli, Son, Kane