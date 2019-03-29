Four key football matches to watch this weekend

Related News

MFM FC v Enyimba @Agege Stadium @3pm on March 31

Despite a five-match unbeaten run, Enyimba are still three points adrift of the Olukoya Boys, who cannot afford to drop points with Rangers on the chase [and with six games in hand]. MFM FC have never lost nor conceded a goal to the Aba Elephants at the Agege Stadium since they got promoted to the Nigeria Professional Football League. The main threats to Enyimba will be Kabir Adeniji, who has scored four goals, Michael Ohanu, and Chijioke Akuneto, who have scored three goals each while the goal threat from Enyimba will be Abdulrahman Bashir who has four league goals. It promises to be a tight affair.

Current Form: MFM FC [L-D-W-L-W]; Enyimba [W-D-W-W-D]

13/01/19 NPF Enyimba 2 – 0 MFM FC

28/03/18 NPF Enyimba 2 – 0 MFM FC

06/08/17 NPF MFM FC 0 – 0 Enyimba

11/03/17 NPF Enyimba 1 – 1 MFM FC

18/09/16 NPF Enyimba 0 – 0 MFM FC

Prediction: MFM FC 2-1 Enyimba

Liverpool v Tottenham @Anfield @4:30pm on March 31

It is beginning to look like Liverpool may have to win all their remaining seven matches to stand a chance of finishing ahead of Manchester City. For the visitors, another loss – the fourth in their last six league games will be a serious setback for the Champions League participation with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea sniffing a way in. While Jurgen Klopp has been able to welcome back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri, Mauricio Pochettino is sweating over the absences of Harry Winks, Eric Dier, and Serge Aurier. Will the international break play a decisive role in the result? Maybe, maybe not though one thing is sure, no one will be pulling back from the challenges. The managers will demand it and the occasion warrants it!

Current Form: Liverpool [W-W-W-D-W]; Tottenham [L-W-D-L-L]

15/09/18 PRL Tottenham 1 – 2 Liverpool

04/02/18 PRL Liverpool 2 – 2 Tottenham

22/10/17 PRL Tottenham 4 – 1 Liverpool

11/02/17 PRL Liverpool 2 – 0 Tottenham

25/10/16 LEC Liverpool 2 – 1 Tottenham

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

AS Roma v Napoli @Stadio Olimpico @2pm on March 31

The battle in Italy is for Champions League players because Juventus have disappeared over the hill. With 10 matches till the end of the season, AS Roma are looking to force their way into the top four and that must start this weekend at home to Napoli, who are comfortably in second place. Claudio Ranieri has to deal with a raft of injuries to Stephan El Shaarawy, Javier Pastore, and Alessandro Florenzi while defensive rock, Kostas Manolas; veteran captain, Daniele De Rossi and young forward, Lorenzo Pellegrini are doubts for the encounter. Carlo Ancelotti knows the Scudetto is gone and could rest players for the assault on the Europa League, which could give the Romans an outside chance for a win.

Current Form: AS Roma [L-W-L-L-W]; Napoli [W-L-D-W-L]

28/10/18 SEA Napoli 1 – 1 AS Roma

03/03/18 SEA Napoli 2 – 4 AS Roma

14/10/17 SEA AS Roma 0 – 1 Napoli

04/03/17 SEA AS Roma 1 – 2 Napoli

15/10/16 SEA Napoli 1 – 3 AS Roma

Prediction: AS Roma 2-3 Napoli

Ajax v PSV @Johan Cruijff Arena @3:45pm on March 31

The 167th ‘De Topper’ comes up this weekend and it is one with consequences. Ajax host PSV, trailing the league leaders with five points with eight matches left in the 2018/19 season. While Ajax have scored more league goals, PSV have lost just once all season. Hakim Ziyech is the only injury doubt for Erik Ten Hag’s team while Mark Van Bommel has doubts over the recovery of both Maximiliano Romero and Ryan Thomas. If Ajax win, they cut the lead to just two points but lose and PSV will go eight points clear – enough motivation for the home side to go all out for the three points.

Current Form: Ajax [L-W-W-W-W]; PSV [W-W-W-D-D]

23/09/18 ERE PSV 3 – 0 Ajax

15/04/18 ERE PSV 3 – 0 Ajax

10/12/17 ERE Ajax 3 – 0 PSV

23/04/17 ERE PSV 1 – 0 Ajax

18/12/16 ERE Ajax 1 – 1 PSV

Prediction: Ajax 2-2 PSV