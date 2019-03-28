JUST IN: Manchester United confirm Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent manager

Related News

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been upgraded from his interim managerial role to the permanent manager for Manchester United.

The Red Devils made the announcement and confirmation of Solskjær’s new role via an official statement on their website on Thursday.

The club noted that the exemplary results masterminded by the Norwegian coach made it needless to look elsewhere to get a substantive coach hence the decision to hand Solskjaer a three-year contract.

Solskjær was originally contracted in a caretaker capacity until the end of the season but has revived Manchester United so impressively since taking over from José Mourinho in December that his appointment on a longer-term basis has been long awaited by many.

Speaking on what could be best be described as a dream come true, Solskjær said he is more than excited with the honour he has been accorded.

“From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club,” said Solskjær on United’s official website. “It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far. This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”

On his part, Ed Woodward, Executive Manchester United Vice Chairman, said the results of the coach speaks volume and cannot be wished away

He said “Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves.

“More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club. This all means that he is the right person to take Manchester United forward.

“I want to thank Ole and the coaching team for everything they have done so far and congratulate him on this richly deserved appointment. The fans and everyone at the club are behind him as he looks to take us where we need to be and build the next stage of our history.”

As an interim manager, Solskjær has already set and broken many records and the club fans will be hoping for more now that he has been handed a three-year contract.