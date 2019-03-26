Nigeria defeats Egypt in friendly match

Related News

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 in a friendly match.

The match was played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State.

The only goal of the match was scored by Super Eagles debutant, Paul Onuachu.

The match afforded the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, to try new players against a Mohammed El-Neny inspired Egyptian side.

