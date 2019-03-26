Nigeria Vs Egypt (LIVE UPDATES): Super Eagles test might against Pharaohs

Super Eagles of Nigeria
Super Eagles of Nigeria (Photo Credit: Reuters)

After days of counting down, the stage is finally set for the high-profile friendly between the Nigerian national team and their Egyptian counterparts.

Both teams rank high among those likely to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and they are expected to serve a glimpse of what to expect in Tuesday’s friendly at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State.

While the likes of Mohamed Salah and John Obi Mikel are not on the roster of either team, there are decent players that should have a good show in Tuesday’s friendly.

The Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has already announced the starting line-up to take on seven-time African champions Egypt.

As earlier reported by PREMIUM TIMES, William Troost-Ekong is the captain of the Super Eagles for this friendly.

Predictably, none of the four players drafted to strengthen the Dream Team in Monday’s U23 AFCON qualifier vs Libya – Francis Uzoho, Valentine Ozornwafor, Chidozie Awaziem and Victor Osimhen – have made the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, Daniel Akpeyi has been selected to start in goal for the Super Eagles, while Leon Balogun who did not play the game against Seychelles is back in the heart of the defence.

Shehu Abdullahi and Jamilu Collins are the other defenders starting against Egypt.

The three players starting in midfield are; Wilfred Ndidi, John Ogu, and Alex Iwobi.

FC Midtjylland’s Paul Onuachu has been handed his full debut; Moses Simon and Henry Onyekuru complete the line-up of the Super Eagles.

Chelsea loanee Kenneth Omeruo has been named on the bench, along with Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Peter Etebo, Ighalo, Semi Ajayi and David Okereke.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates

Kickoff is 6.00pm

Nigeria Starting XI Vs Egypt: Akpeyi; Shehu, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Collins; Ogu, Ndidi, Iwobi; Simon, Onuachu, Onyekuru


