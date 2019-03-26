Nigeria, Egypt friendly gets new kickoff time

Super Eagles starting XI agianst Seychelles PHOTO CREDIT PREMIUM TIMES
The kickoff time for the eagerly-anticipated friendly between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Pharaohs of Egypt has been shifted from the earlier advertised 4.pm to 6.pm.

The game will be played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, as the Super Eagles and their opponents effectively begin the preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations having completed the qualifying series over the weekend.

Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr had on Monday during a media parley expressed his desire to have the game moved from 4.pm owing to the humid weather in Asaba, the Delta State capital, and that has been granted following the confirmation by the official broadcast station for the friendly via a tweet.

The Egyptian national team had a feel of the Asaba pitch late Monday evening after the Nigeria U-23 team had decimated their Libyan counterparts to progress to the last stage of the qualifiers for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations which interestingly will still be staged in Egypt later this year.

To attract more fans to watch the Super Eagles in Tuesday’s friendly, the organisers have brought down the gate fees to N1,000 for the popular/covered stands.

