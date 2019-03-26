U-23 AFCON Qualifiers: Ahmed Musa doles out N4m to Nigerian team

Nigeria U-23 Vs Libya
Nigeria U-23 Vs Libya

Super Eagles’ acting skipper, Ahmed Musa, has fulfilled his promise of giving the Nigeria U-23 team a million naira for every goal they score against their Libyan counterparts in their return leg clash.

The match was played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Monday.

Musa made the promise to the Olympic Eagles while they were preparing for the North Africans who had beaten them 2-0 in the first leg.

The team’s media officer, Toyin Ibitoye, confirmed the development via a tweet:

Sources in the U-23 team earlier confirmed that Musa has sent in N4 million in respect of the four goals the team scored in Monday’s game which has seen Nigeria progress to the final round of the qualifiers for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations on a 4-2 aggregate.

With the three goals from Victor Osimhen and another late goal from David Okereke, the Nigerian side fought back to cancel the two-goal deficit they brought from the first leg to get a 4-0 victory and a 4-2 goal aggregate.

Nigeria will square up against the winner of the Kenya/Sudan fixture in the final round of qualifiers in June, with the winner to be eligible for a place at the 3rd Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt in November.

Picture Story:

Nigeria U-23 Vs Libya
Nigeria U-23 Vs Libya
Nigeria U-23 Vs Libya
Nigeria U-23 Vs Libya
Nigeria U-23 Vs Libya
Nigeria U-23 Vs Libya
Nigeria U-23 Vs Libya
Nigeria U-23 Vs Libya

The three-top placed teams at that championship will represent Africa at the men’s football tournament of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Nigeria are the defending champions of the CAF U-23 tournament while the team led then by Coach Samson Siasia won a Bronze medal at the last Olympic Games in Rio.

Nigeria has completed the cycle in Olympic football: winning gold, silver and bronze medals at different editions of the world’s biggest multi-sports event.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.