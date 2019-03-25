U-23 Afcon Qualifiers: Osimhen scores hat trick as Nigeria crush Libya

Related News

Victor Osimhen scored a hat trick on Monday as the Nigeria U-23 team beat their Libyan counterparts 4-0 to progress to the final stage of the U-23 Afcon qualifiers.

Having suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first leg, the Nigerian team had all the work to do and they did not dissapoint.

After seeing most of their balls hit the bar, Osimhen scored the first goal in late in the first half.

The dangling striker added two more goals in the second half before David Okereke completed the routing of the North Africans.

