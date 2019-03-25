U-23 Afcon Qualifiers: Osimhen scores hat trick as Nigeria crush Libya

Victor Osimhen scored a hat trick on Monday as the Nigeria U-23 team beat their Libyan counterparts 4-0 to progress to the final stage of the U-23 Afcon qualifiers.
Having suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first leg, the Nigerian team had all the work to do and they did not dissapoint.
After seeing most of their balls hit the bar, Osimhen scored the first goal in late in the first half.
The dangling striker added two more goals in the second half before David Okereke completed the routing of the North Africans.
Read our live updates of the match here.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. Twitter: @tundeyeludini
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.