Nigeria Vs Libya (LIVE UPDATES): Olympic Eagles go for broke against North Africans

Related News

The Nigeria U-23 team presently have their backs against the wall as they seek qualification for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, to be staged in Egypt later this year, and by extension next year’s Olympic Games.

A 0-2 loss in the first leg of their second round, first leg encounter against Libya’s U23 squad means Coach Imama Amapakabo’s tutored side must achieve a high –score win over the North Africans at the Stephen Keshi Stadium today.

Since returning from Tunisia where the first leg was played, the Nigeria U-23s have been working hard in Asaba as they are positive, they can upturn the deficit from the first leg.

Already, the quartet of goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, defenders Chidozie Awaziem and Valentine Ozornwafor and striker Victor Osimhen from the senior team have been drafted to help the U-23 scale past the Libyans.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Kickoff is 5.00 p.m.

Nigeria U-23 Starting XI

Francis Uzoho (GK)

Ebube Duru

Chidozie Awaziem

Etboy Akpan

Valentine Ozornwafor

Azubuike Okechuckwu (C)

Kelechi Nwakali

Orji Okonkwo

Samuel Chukwueze

Victor Osimhen

Taiwo Awoniyi

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATE



