Nations Cup: Zimbabwe confirms death of fan

Zimbabwe's National Football Team [Photo: FIFA.com]
Zimbabwe's National Football Team [Photo: FIFA.com]

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed the death of a female fan in a stampede outside the National Stadium in Harare, ahead of Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo.

Media reports said that Mai Tadiwa was killed outside an entry gate as impatient fans pushed to enter the stadium amid poor crowd control for what was a vital match for the home side.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends of a Warriors supporter, who passed on after being trampled on at the Warriors match yesterday.

“We shall continue to work towards making our admission processes at entry points swifter so that recurrence of such unfortunate events can be avoided,” ZIFA said in a statement on Monday.

Crowd control at stadia across Africa is often haphazard, a situation exacerbated by the fraudulent sale of fake tickets for key games that increases the number of people seeking to enter venues well above the capacity.

The match went ahead, in spite of the tragedy, with Zimbabwe winning 2-0 to seal their place at the continental finals in Egypt in June and July.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.