Nigerian club Yobe Stars sack coach

Yobe Desert Stars line up for the game against Gombe United during the first stanza of the league (Credit: Yobe Desert Stars Official Twitter handle)
A Nigeria Professional Football League club, Yobe Dessert Stars, have sacked their club technical adviser, Ngozi Elechi, after he failed to meet the three-match ultimatum given to him by the club’s management.

The Damaturu-based club sacked Elechi after a meeting on Sunday evening, after they lost 1-0 away to Go Round in Omoku.

The management of the club said it was left with no other option than to relieve the coach of his post after the latest defeat.

A statement released by the club media director, Jibo Zakari, indicated that the club’s managing director, Abdulrahman Ago, was far from impressed with their recent performance in the 2018/19 Nigeria professional football league season.

“We found ourselves in a very difficult situation,” he said.

“We have lost 3 straight games in the space of 10 days, by this event we have to put in our boxes together to survive this season.

“I admire Elechi very much, I respect him very much. He seems a top trainer and that makes us harder to make the decision, but we do not any choice than to terminate his contract.”

Ngozi Elechi became Yobe Desert Stars technical adviser following Mohammed Babaganaru departure at the beginning of the NPFL season.

Yobe desert stars will travel to Gombe to have a date with Gombe United this weekend for their Nigeria professional football league matchday 13 matches.

