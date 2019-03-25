Pharaohs of Egypt arrive Nigeria for Super Eagles tie

Egypt national team players arrive for the friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria
Egypt national team players arrive for the friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. [Credit: EFA's official twitter account]

The delegation of seven-time African champions, Egypt, has arrived Nigeria for Tuesday’s high-profile friendly against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The Egyptians flew to Nigeria from Niamey, capital of Niger Republic, where they played their last game in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

The Pharaohs who already qualified for the 2019 AFCON that they are hosting this summer, drew 1-1 with hosts Niger Republic on Saturday in one of the final–day AFCON qualifying matches.

The Egypt delegation has 24 players among whom is Arsenal midfielder, Mohamed Elneny, who will now be facing his club teammate, Alex Iwobi, in Tuesday’s friendly

Egypt also came in with 21 technical and backroom staff and five journalists who are all accommodated at the Golden Tulip Hotel.

The Pharaohs will train at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Monday evening, after the Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and Libya.

Egypt’s perfect run under coach Javier Aguirre came to an end after Saturday’s 1-1 away draw against Niger in the last round of the African Nations Cup qualifiers.

The Pharaohs, who have already booked a place in Africa’s flagship tournament with one match to spare, finished second in Group J with 13 points, three behind leaders Tunisia.

Egypt was granted the tournament’s hosting rights in January after Cameroon was stripped of those rights in December.

With the Mexican coach at the helm, Egypt had won all their qualifying matches; crushing Niger 6-0, and beating Tunisia 3-2 before the latest stumble in N’Djamena.

It is expected that the Egyptians will want to preserve their unbeaten record under their new coach as they face Nigeria having seen their perfect run halted.

In head-to-head confrontations, Egypt has an edge over Nigeria; having won eight of the 20 encounters while Nigeria has won five.

Egypt’s Pharaohs 25-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Mahmoud “Genesh” Abdel-Rehim (Zamalek) – Mohamed Abo Gabal (Smouha) – Ahmed El-Shenawy (Pyramids) – Amer Amer (El-Entag El-Harby)

Defenders: Omar Gaber (Pyramids) – Mohamed Hani (Ahly) – Ali Gabr (Pyramids) – Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek) – Baher Elmohamdy (Ismaily) – Ahmed Ayman Mansour (Pyramids) – Karim Hafez (Kasımpasa, Turkey) – Ahmed Abo Elfotouh (Smouha)

Midfielders: Amr El-Sulaya (Ahly) – Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England) – Tarek Hamed (Zamalek) – Ali Ghazal (Feirense, Portugal) – Nabil “Dunga” Emad (Pyramids) – Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan (Kasimpasa, Turkey) – Amr Warda (Atromitos, Greece) – Islam Gaber (Dakhleya) – Ammar Hamdi (Ittihad of Alexandria) – Abdel-Rahman Magdi (Ismaily)

Forwards: Ahmed “Koka” Hassan (Olympiacos, Greece) – Salah Mohsen (Ahly) – Mostafa Mohamed (Talae El-Geish)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.