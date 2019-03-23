U-23 AFCON Qualifiers: Ahmed Musa promises Nigeria squad cash to beat Libya

Related News

Super Eagles stand-in captain Ahmed Musa has made a bold promise of N1 million per goal to the Nigeria U-23 team as they seek to upturn a 2-0 deficit suffered in the hands of Libya in the qualifying series for the Africa Cup of Nations for that age grade.

Musa made the promise in Asaba as the U-23 team intensified their preparations for the make-or-mar second leg tie against the Libyans on Monday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Already, some players in the Super Eagles’ roster but still within the age limit have been drafted to join the U-23 team as they get set for their North African opponents.

The quartet of Francis Uzoho, Victor Osimhen, Chiedozie Awaziem and Valentine Ozornwafor all trained on Saturday evening with the U-23 team in a a desperate bid by the country get it right against the Libyans on Friday

Already Coach Imama Amapakabo has confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Uzoho who featured for the Eagles against Seychelles on Friday will also man the post for the U-23 in Monday’s game.

He said: “We had a goalkeeping problem, we had this challenge for quite some time now and Uzoho is within the age bracket.

“He is our first choice goalkeeper in the Super Eagles, from the onset, if I had wanted him to travel with us to Tunisia, it would have been so, now he is back in the team and he is going to keep for us on Monday. The mistake against Seychelles doesn’t make him a bad goalkeeper.

Though some feel it is an uphill task, Coach Amakapabo is confident of the Olympic Eagles overturning the 2-0 deficit against Libya and progress to the next stage of the qualifiers.

The coach said he has trust in his team and will get the necessary result needed to progress.

“I always believe in myself and my team and I am sure we going to reverse the first leg loss in Tunisia and progress to the next round,” he said.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr was part of the training session of the U-23 team on Saturday.