Burundi, Mauritania, Madagascar qualify for first AFCON finals

Burundi football team (Photo Credit: soka25east)

Burundi qualified for the African Cup of Nations finals for the first time after a 1-1 draw with Gabon on Saturday.

The Burundians kept Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in check to get the point they needed.

While Burundi needed only to draw, visitors Gabon had to win in Bujumbura to join Group C winners Mali in the expanded 24-team finals in Egypt in June and July.

Burundi join Madagascar and Mauritania as countries going to the finals for the first time and their achievement sparked wild celebrations in the tiny east African country.

Burundi were kept at bay repeatedly throughout the match by the heroics of Gabon’s veteran goalkeeper Didier Ovono before Cedric Amissi finally broke the deadlock in the 75th minute.

Yet celebrations were kept on hold until the final whistle as Gabon equalised with eight minutes to go when Burundi defender Omar Ngandu turned the ball into his own net.

Gabon’s Arsenal striker Aubameyang had a largely quiet afternoon and they were unable to get the second goal they needed to reach the finals instead.

(Reuters/NAN)

