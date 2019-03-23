NPFL: Bendel Insurance beat visiting MFM FC 1-0

Related News

Kingsley Onovo’s 18th minute goal from a set-piece on Saturday helped hosts Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin to a 1-0 win over the MFM FC of Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hosts’ victory was in a 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Group A match played at the University of Benin Sports Complex.

The win over the group leaders, who beat them 2-0 away last week, has now given Bendel Insurance their second win in the competition which got underway on January 13.

Speaking with journalists after the match, Bendel Insurance FC’s Head Coach, Baldwin Bazuaye, commended his players for a job well done.

Mr Bazuaye said the three points earned from the win would go a long way to boost his players’ winning mentality.

The match was a week 12 fixture, and signals the commencement of the league’s second round.

Bendel Insurance are now with 12 points from two wins and six draws in 11 matches, while MFM FC maintain their group leadership with 22 points from 12 matches.

(NAN)