NPFL: Remo Stars vow to pick first away win in Enugu

Remo Stars Football Club Head Coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, is confident that his team can secure their first away win in the 2019 Nigeria Professional Football League this weekend.

The Sky Blue Stars will be taking on Enugu Rangers in one of the matchday 12 games of the NPFL.

Ogunmodede said further that the team is not comfortable with the current position they are in and are now determined to turn things around.

Enugu Rangers will welcome Remo Stars at the Cathedral, Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday

This is the first meeting of both sides this season due to the busy schedule for the flying antelopes on the continent. They have an edge on past records going into this particular encounter with a win and a draw in two games played against the visitors.

The Remo Stars Head Coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, in an interview with journalists disclosed that his wards are battle ready to take on Rangers International at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.

“Our plan presently is to get out of the position we are on the table because we are not happy and comfortable. We want to get a comfortable position and the only way to do that is to win matches.

“I don’t think Rangers International are a wounded lion, they tried their best on the continent, they are one of the best in the country presently and we must respect that.

“They are a good side even coming back from their defeat, they lost narrowly. We are going to take the game to them and respect them as a good side but at the same time our mission is the priority.

“It is possible for us to get our first away win against the flying antelopes and like I said earlier, our mission is for us to get out of our current position at all cost. The boys know what is at stake though not comfortable but we actually want to be comfortable and we are working towards being comfortable.”

The Sky Blue Stars are currently 10th on the NPFL Group A table with 11 points from 10 games while Rangers have 12 points from five matches.

Meanwhile, Rangers crashed out of the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday when they were beaten 1-0 in Enugu by visiting Club Sportive Sfaxien of Tunisia.