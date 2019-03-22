UPDATED: Nigeria 3-1 Seychelles: Super Eagles end AFCON qualifiers with home win

Super Eagles of Nigeria
Super Eagles of Nigeria (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday defeated Seychelles 3-1 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium as they ended their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on a commendable note.

Odion Ighalo gave the Super Eagles the lead from the penalty spot and while the fans were expecting more from the Nigerian team they were shocked as Rody Melanie equalised for Seychelles.

The goal by Seychelles was first against the run of play and was particularly aided by a costly error by Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

However, the Super Eagles ensured that they still got the win they were tipped to get as goals from Henry Onyekuru and substitute Moses Simon saw the game end 3-1 in favour of Gernot Rohr’s men. However, the victory was far from convincing.

William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo were the preferred pair at the centre-back partners, with Leon Balogun who is just returning from injury, sitting all through on the bench.

Also, Shehu Abdullahi regained his right-back spot after missing out on the previous games through injury.

While Galatasaray winger Onyekuru made his full international debut in a competitive tie, replacing the unavailable Samuel Kalu on the right wing of a 4-3-3 formation – with Odion Ighalo leading the line.

The Super Eagles tried unsuccessfully to break Seychelles team for over a half-hour, but a respite came when Jude Nancy fell Wilfred Ndidi in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Ighalo took the resulting kick and he sent Ha Kong the wrong way to net his seventh goal of the qualifying series.

The Super Eagles almost got another goal when Oghenakro Etebo expertly played a free-kick just outside the Seychelles box but the keeper parried the ball to safety.

Against all odds, Rody Melanie levelled for Gavin Jeanne’s side after Uzoho’s howler, from an indirect free kick, gifted the visitors their second goal in qualifying.

Five minutes after the restart, Henry Onyekuru finally got his name of the scorer’s sheet as Nigeria got back in front.

In the 65th minute, Paul Onuachu was handed his debut, with Etebo making way as Rohr reshuffled things. Also, Rotherham United midfielder Semi Ajayi was also brought in for Alex Iwobi.

Ighalo made way for Simon late in the game after falling badly and the Levante winger took the chance as he scored to make the tie end 3-1.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.