What Super Eagles lack – Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles begin training in Asaba ahead of Seychelles, Egypt ties
Super Eagles begin training in Asaba ahead of Seychelles, Egypt ties

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has said the present Super Eagles team lacks ‘star players’ like it used to in the past.

In an interview with The Interview on Tuesday, Rohr said the present Super Eagles squad has team spirit “but lacks star players like Austin Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu”.

Asked whether he could win the next African Cup of Nations with the crop of talents in his team, Rohr said:

“We have to be optimistic but if you look at our players, how many of them are playing for big clubs? Who among them is playing in the Champions League?

“I watched the last champions’ league games and no Nigerian players. We don’t have the big players like we used to have in the past; the likes of Austin Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Vincent Enyeama and the rest,” he said.

Mr Rohr said though the Super Eagles squad does not have star players like it used to have in time past, it has team spirit.

“What we have now is team spirit; we don’t have the stars again. We have young players like Alex Iwobi playing for Arsenal in the Europa League even though he was on the bench in their last game. Our strength is the team and I hope it will take us far in Egypt,” said Rohr.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.