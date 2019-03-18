France 2019: Super Falcons coach invites 30 players to camp

Head Coach Thomas Dennerby has called to camp 30 home-based professionals for a preliminary camp of the Super Falcons as preparations for this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup enter a new gear.

Goalkeepers Tochukwu Oluehi, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Christy Ohiaeriaku all made the list, as well as defenders Glory Ogbonna and Josephine Chukwunonye, midfielders Cecilia Nkwu, Amarachi Okoronkwo and Osarenoma Igbinovia, and forwards, Alice Ogebe and Anam Imo.

Goalkeeper Alaba Jonathan, defender Ugochi Emenayo, midfielder Evelyn Nwabuoku and forward Chioma Wogu return to the fold.

The nine-time African champions, who have been to tournaments in China and Cyprus as part of preparations for the big global fiesta in France, playing six matches in all, are scheduled to play two matches in Spain in the first week of April.

30 HOME BASED PROFESSIONALS IN FALCONS CAMP

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Alaba Jonathan (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Ugochi Emenayo (Nasarawa Amazons); Ugo Njoku (Rivers Angels); Sarah Nnodim (Nasarawa Amazons); Mabel Effiong (Rivers Angels) Ayomide Ojo (Police College, Lagos); Josephine Chukwunonye; Mary Ologbosere (Rivers Angels)

Midfielders: Mary Anjor (Osun Babes); Peace Efih (Edo Queens); Osarenoma Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels); Cecilia Nku (Rivers Angels); Adebisi Saheed (Bayelsa Queens); Evelyn Nwabuoku (Rivers Angels); Joy Bokiri (Bayelsa Queens); Rejoice Ikoyo (Bayelsa Queens)

Forwards: Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens); Esther Sunday; Folashade Ijamilusi (FC Robo); Rofiat Sule (Rivers Angels); Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Chioma Wogu (Bayelsa Queens)

