EPL: Liverpool back on top as Chelsea suffer another blow

Related News

Liverpool have returned to the top of the Premier League table all thanks to James Milner’s late penalty which helped the Reds to a nervy 2-1 win over Fulham.

Sadio Mane had given Liverpool the lead and it was looking like the Reds will have it easy against the relegation battlers.

However, the visitors failed to put a limited Fulham side away, allowing the hosts back into the game.

A dire defensive mix-up between defender Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson gifted Ryan Babel an equaliser against his former club on 74 minutes.

Liverpool responded within seven minutes as Fulham repaid the favour, though, with Sergio Rico conceding a penalty and Milner tucking it home from 12 yards to seal a crucial win which lifts Jurgen Klopp’s side two points clear of Manchester City heading into the international break.

In the other Sunday game, Richardson and Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the goals as Everton recorded a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Chelsea passed up a number of chances to register in the first period and it proved to be Everton’s day as the Toffees scored twice without reply in the second 45 minutes of action.

The result has seen Marco Silva’s side jump above Bournemouth into 11th position in the Premier League table, while the visitors remain sixth, still three points off fourth-placed Arsenal.