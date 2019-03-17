FA Cup: Wolves edge out Manchester United, City scrape through

Related News

Manchester United have been knocked out of the race for the FA Cup in England following their 2-1 defeat in the hands Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.’

Second-half goals from in-form strike duo Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota helped Wolves at expense of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s men.

After coming close on a number of occasions, Wolves got a deserved opening goal in the 70th minute when Jota cut in from the left side and picked out Jimenez, who turned and fired a shot past Romero to make it 1-0.

Minutes later, Jota doubled Wolves’ lead on a charging run from midfield, turning defender Luke Shaw around and then firing past a helpless Romero at the near post.

United’s hopes of a comeback seemed to take a hit in the 81st minute when Victor Lindelof was shown straight red for a sliding tackle on Jota, but the card was changed to yellow after the referee consulted the video assistant.

Though Marcus Rashford pulled one back for United it was too little too late and Wolves progress to the final four at Wembley.

Earlier, Manchester City have kept their quadruple hopes alive by coming from two goals down to beat Championship side Swansea City 3-2 in the quarter-finals

It looked as though Pep Guardiola’s attempt to win all four trophies would end on a rainy evening in South Wales when Swansea took a shock 2-0 lead.

However, Bernardo Silva sparked the comeback 20 minutes from time before a controversial penalty and a late Sergio Aguero winner saw City scrape through.

In the other FA Cup quarter-final also decided on Saturday, Nigeria international Isaac Success was not in action but his team Watford progress into the semi-final following their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.