CAF Champions League: Lobi Stars out despite victory over ASEC Mimosas

Nigeria’s flag bearer in the CAF Champions League, Lobi Stars
Nigeria’s sole flagbearer in the CAF Champions League Lobi Stars have crashed out of the competition despite recording a 2-0 win over ASEC Mimosas in their final group game at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Saturday.

Sikiru Alimi scored the two goals that ensured that Nigerian champions bowed out with some level of pride

The Pride of Benue as Lobi Stars are fondly referred to were already down and out even before the kickoff against the visiting Ivorian team, but they had stated in clear terms that they would be gunning for victory nonetheless in Saturday’s tie.

Lobi Stars got the opening goal in the third minute when Mathias Samuel with a cutback pass located an unmark Alimi in the ASEC box and the striker calmly poked in the ball from close range.

Alimi doubled Lobi’s lead in the 39th minute scoring in a similar fashion but this time getting the needed pass from Dare Ojo.

Before Saturday’s game, Lobi Stars had scored just two goals in five matches and the two goals were scored in the matchday 1 tie against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Regardless of Saturday’s win (the second in the group stage), Lobi Stars still ended their campaign as the bottom team in Group A with seven points, ASEC on their part finished third also with seven points after six games but with a better goals’ difference.

Wydad Casablanca who has a Nigerian Babatunde Michael in their team finished top in Group A while South African side finished as the runners-up in the group and they have both qualified for the quarter-final of the lucrative club competition.

