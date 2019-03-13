Champions League: Barcelona, Liverpool zoom into quarter final

Barcelona players celebrate goal
Barcelona players celebrate goal

Lionel Messi did not score a hattrick on Wednesday night but the two goals from the Argentine was more than enough as Barcelona thrashed Lyon 5-1 to pick one of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tickets.

Having played a barren draw in France a fortnight ago, Wednesday’s second leg tie was believed to be open.

However, it was Barcelona that seized the initiative as they took a two-goal lead inside the first half thanks to goals from Phillippe Coutinho and Messi from the penalty spot.

There was some form of drama early in the second half when Lyon reduced Barcelona’s lead through a well-taken goal by Lucas Tousart. The French club needed to score one more goal to take the advantage via away’s goal rule.

But it was Messi who again provided another moment of brilliance to make it 3-1 before Gerrard Pique and substitute Moussa Dembele added one goal each to give Barcelona the comprehensive win.

In Germany, Jurgen Klopp proved that he has a deep knowledge of clubs from his home country as he led Liverpool to a 3-1 win over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Two goals from Sadio Mane and one from Virgil van Dijk ensured Liverpool’s qualification for the quarter-final.

With Manchester United and City as well as Tottenham also qualifying, this will be the first time since the 2008-09 campaign that four English teams will be pulling through.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.