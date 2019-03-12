Ronaldo inspires Juventus into Champions League quarter-finals

A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick was all that was required for Juventus to qualify for the quarter final of the UEFA Champions League.
The Portuguese scored two headers and a penalty to help Juventus to a 3-0 victory over their visitors, Atletico Madrid.
The Spanish team had won the first leg 2-0 in Spain.
Juventus thus quality 3-2 on aggregate.
The hat-trick by Ronaldo is also record-equaling, same as the eight hat-tricks that Lionel Messi has in the Champions League.
In the other Champions League match played Tuesday night, Manchester City demolished Schalke 04, 7-0 at the Etihad.
The English champions qualify with a 10-2 aggregate having won the first leg 3-2 away on Germany.
