Ronaldo inspires Juventus into Champions League quarter-finals

A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick was all that was required for Juventus to qualify for the quarter final of the UEFA Champions League.

The Portuguese scored two headers and a penalty to help Juventus to a 3-0 victory over their visitors, Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish team had won the first leg 2-0 in Spain.

Juventus thus quality 3-2 on aggregate.

The hat-trick by Ronaldo is also record-equaling, same as the eight hat-tricks that Lionel Messi has in the Champions League.

In the other Champions League match played Tuesday night, Manchester City demolished Schalke 04, 7-0 at the Etihad.

The English champions qualify with a 10-2 aggregate having won the first leg 3-2 away on Germany.