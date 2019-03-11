Zidane returns to Real Madrid

Related News

Real Madrid have officially confirmed the reappointment of former manager and club legend, Zinedine Zidane.

The Spanish club confirmed Zidane’s reappointment Monday evening on their official twitter handle @Realmadrid.

Zidane will be replacing Santiago Solari, who took over after the club decided to sack Julen Lopetegui.

Madrid have suffered strings of setbacks after Zidane’s sudden resignation from the club last year after a successful run including winning the three consecutive Champions League.

Madrid under Solari were defeated by Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final and Ajax in the Champions’ League Round of 16.

Zidane, a former French international was first appointed by Madrid after the sacking of manager Rafa Benitez in 2016.

Zidane, 46, is one of the only three managers, along with Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisely, to have won the UEFA European Cup three times having guided Real Madrid to Champions League glory in 2016, 2017 and 2018.