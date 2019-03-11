Zidane returns to Real Madrid

Zidane Press Conference - Real Madrid Youtube Page
Zidane Press Conference - Real Madrid Youtube Page

Real Madrid have officially confirmed the reappointment of former manager and club legend, Zinedine Zidane.

The Spanish club confirmed Zidane’s reappointment Monday evening on their official twitter handle @Realmadrid.

Zidane will be replacing Santiago Solari, who took over after the club decided to sack Julen Lopetegui.

Madrid have suffered strings of setbacks after Zidane’s sudden resignation from the club last year after a successful run including winning the three consecutive Champions League.

Madrid under Solari were defeated by Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final and Ajax in the Champions’ League Round of 16.

Zidane, a former French international was first appointed by Madrid after the sacking of manager Rafa Benitez in 2016.

Zidane, 46, is one of the only three managers, along with Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisely, to have won the UEFA European Cup three times having guided Real Madrid to Champions League glory in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.