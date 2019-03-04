NPFL: Remo Stars celebrate first win in Sagamu

Related News

The Ogun State-based football club, Remo stars, on Sunday recorded their first win in Sagamu after defeating Wikki Tourist 2-1 in a rescheduled NPFL matchday two fixture.

The Sky Blue Stars were banished to Osogbo after their first game of the season at the Gateway Stadium ended in a stalemate and violence.

However, after over a month away from their traditional home ground, Remo Stars marked their return with a victory.

Runsuwe Lanre and Captain Victor Mbaoma were the goal scorers for Remo Stars, and though Issa Gata pulled one back for Wikki Tourist, it was not enough to deny the host the victory they craved.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES IN Sagamu, the Technical Adviser of Remo Stars Kennedy Boboye admitted that while they would celebrate the win over Wikki, they also know they are far from a perfect team.

“We can’t bring anybody because the transfer window is close, so it is only the player we have on the ground are the ones we will use,” he said. ”I don’t think they are bad, the most important thing is we’ve not got the scoring ability or the winning ability.”

He also said: “It was wonderful to have the support of the home fans, I’m not under pressure from the management, but I’m under pressure because the team what they played is not expecting to run the result.”

Reacting to the win by the sky blue boys, Odekomaya Olusoga a die-hard fan of Remo stars claimed that he is happy with the team’s performance. He urged the team to focus on upcoming fixtures.

Another supporter of Remo Stars, Sewoniku Lukman said he is happy that the team picked the first win on home soil but said the technical adviser of the team needs to work on the defensive patterns.