NPFL: Enyimba in goalless draw away to Bendel Insurance

Enyimba of Aba on Sunday played a goalless draw with Bendel Insurance of Benin.
The draw was one of three recorded in rescheduled matches of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
Katsina United also drew away to Lobi Stars 1-1 while Akwa United and Gombe United played 2-2.
See full results of the matches played on Sunday below.
Lobi Stars 1-1 Katsina United
Remo Stars 2-1 Wikki Tourists
Gombe United 2-2 Akwa United
Kada City 2-1 Yobe Desert Stars
Bendel Insurance 0-0 Enyimba International
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. Twitter: @tundeyeludini
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.