NPFL: Enyimba in goalless draw away to Bendel Insurance

Enyimba of Aba on Sunday played a goalless draw with Bendel Insurance of Benin.

The draw was one of three recorded in rescheduled matches of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Katsina United also drew away to Lobi Stars 1-1 while Akwa United and Gombe United played 2-2.

See full results of the matches played on Sunday below.

Lobi Stars 1-1 Katsina United

Remo Stars 2-1 Wikki Tourists

Gombe United 2-2 Akwa United

Kada City 2-1 Yobe Desert Stars

Bendel Insurance 0-0 Enyimba International