El Clasico: Barcelona beat Real Madrid again

For the first time ever, Barcelona have recorded back-to-back El Clasico wins at the Bernabeu as they pipped Real Madrid by a lone goal Saturday night.

Ivan Rakitic struck the only goal to earn Barcelona victory over Real Madrid and move the Catalan giants closer to retaining their La Liga crown.

The Croatian midfielder produced a stunning chipped finish midway through the first half to give his side all three points.

Madrid began the match looking like a team intent on avenging their defeat in the Copa del Rey Clasico, with Gareth Bale firing an early free-kick over the crossbar and Karim Benzema also flashing a snapshot off target.

It took until the 19th minute for Barcelona to create their first chance, though, with Lionel Messi exchanging passes with Luis Suarez before holding off a defender inside the box and lifting his finish over Thibaut Courtois but off target.

When the goal finally came off the boots of Rakitic, Barcelona defended the lead stoutly and at the end had three point s to show for their efforts.

Barcelona now possess a 10-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top, while Real Madrid are third and 12 points behind.

