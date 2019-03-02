EPL Round-Up: Lukaku seals dramatic win for Manchester United; City back on top

Related News

Romelu Lukaku was the hero for Manchester United on Saturday at Old Trafford as he scored two goals that not only saved the Red Devils from the jaw of defeat but handed them crucial three points against Southampton.

Only Paris club, PSG, has defeated Manchester United since Ole Gunnar Solksjaer took over the reins of leadership at Old Trafford, but the Saints were looking like they would inflict the first domestic defeat on the Red Devils before the tables were turned eventually.

It was two goals from Lukaku that helped Manchester United overturn a half-time deficit to register a 3-2 victory over Southampton in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Yann Valery shot the Saints into the lead with his first goal in professional football, but Andreas Pereira netted an equally impressive strike to get United back on level terms.

Lukaku’s first goal was cancelled out by a magnificent set piece from James Ward-Prowse, but Lukaku struck in the closing minutes to secure a hard-fought three points for his side.

United now sit in the fourth position in the top-flight standings after Arsenal’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur, while Southampton remain two points above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, the big wins are no longer coming for Manchester City but they are doing enough to grind out results.

City moved back to the top of the Premier League table courtesy of a narrow 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The champions were in control for long spells of the match but had to wait until the 55th minute for their only goal as Riyad Mahrez came off the bench to earn City a crucial and hard-fought three points in the Premier League title race.

The result lifts Pep Guardiola’s side two points above Liverpool, who now need to beat Everton in Sunday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park to regain top spot with nine games of the season remaining.

EPL Results

Tottenham Hotspur 1 – 1 Arsenal

AFC Bournemouth 0 – 1 Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 – 0 Huddersfield Town

Burnley 1 – 3 Crystal Palace

Manchester United 3 – 2 Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 – 0 Cardiff City