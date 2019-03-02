EPL: Iwobi ‘Struggles’ As Arsenal Share Derby Points With Spurs

Related News

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, was in action from start to finish on Saturday as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur settled for a 1-1 draw in the Premier League clash played at the Wembley Stadium.

It was Aaron Ramsey that handed Arsenal an early advantage in the thrilling London derby, but Harry Kane equalised for Spurs from the penalty spot despite being fouled from what seemed to be an offside position.

Though Iwobi worked his socks off, his final balls let him down on most occasions and he would have to improve that aspect of his game if he would be stamping his authority in the Arsenal set up and also shut his critics.

The Nigerian forward actually came close to doubling Arsenal’s lead as the first half approached a conclusion, but Hugo Lloris was equal to the curling effort from 15 yards and it acted as the catalyst for Spurs to end the opening 45 minutes on top.

In the second half after levelling things up, Spurs pushed for a winner, but it was Arsenal who missed out on glory in the closing stages with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having a spot-kick saved by Lloris in the later stages of the game before Jan Vertonghen made a stunning block on the line to prevent the Arsenal star from tapping home the rebound.

There was more heartbreak for Arsenal as Lucas Torreira was handed a straight red during the added-on time as Spurs maintained their four-point advantage over the Gunners in the third position.

While Arsenal are still fourth on the log, they could be overtaken by Manchester United who are just two points behind and are playing at home against relegation battlers, Southampton.

Victory for the Red Devils will take them over the Gunners.